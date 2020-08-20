Michael Strahan Says Super Bowl Jersey Being Auctioned Off Is A Fake

Fans hoping to get their hands on Michael Stahan’s 2008 Super Bowl jersey are out of luck as the one up for auction is apparently a fake.

Strahan’s reps told People that the Super Bowl XLII jersey being auctioned by Goldin Auctions is not the one he wore when the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots which was Strahan’s last game.

The current bid is at $48,000.

NBC Sports said that after the game, Strahan put everything he was wearing into a duffel bag minus his shoulder pads and gave it to a friend who brought the items back to New Jersey.

“I take it out [of] the bag, the whole thing is wet, still soaking wet and nasty,” Strahan told “Pardon My Take” about his jersey.”The thing still has stains on it from dirt, from Gatorade and the stench if you were to take it out of the frame.”

Goldin Auctions says the jersey is the real thing and has “photo matched this jersey to warm-ups, game action and the celebration of Super Bowl XLII.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a jersey that has such historical significance,” the site says.

It adds, “This jersey shows outstanding game use with numerous grass and dirt stains from the University of Phoenix Stadium’s turf and features Strahan’s number “92” sewn on in red tackle twill on the front, back and shoulders.”

Ken Goldin of the auction house told TMZ, “We are 100% confident the Strahan jersey in the auction is authentic. And the photo-matching services letters and images speak for themselves.”