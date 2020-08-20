Cincinatti Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Apologizes For Using Homophobic Slur On The Air

Thom Brennaman, longtime announcer for the Cincinatti Reds, has been suspended after a hot mic caught him using a homophobic slur that wound up being broadcast to viewers during Wednesday’s Reds game against the Kansas City Royals.

When he realized what had happened, the visibly shaken announcer offered an on-air apology, declaring, “I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” he began, a statement that had little bearing on what he said.

Making the apology even stranger, midway through Reds slugger Nick Castellano hit a home run, which Brennaman clumsily tried to work into his mea culpa.

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air.

Brennaman offered an even more detailed apology in an op-ed published in the Cincinatti Enquirer, stating he was “ashamed” for saying “something no one should ever say.”

Continuing, Brennaman then made the questionable claim that he “had no idea [that word] was so rooted in hate and violence,” and promised he “will certainly never utter it again.”

“I cannot erase what I have done,” he added. “The only thing I can do is humbly apologize, accept the consequences of my actions and resolve to be better and behave differently from now on.”

He concluded by seeking forgiveness. “I hope the LGBTQ+ community, the Reds and their fans and the people of Cincinnati can find a way to think better of me,” he wrote. “With all the humility I can muster, I ask for your forgiveness.”