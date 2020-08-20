50 Cent Defends Controversial Comments About ‘Angry’ Black Women In New Interview

Last month, 50 Cent appeared on fellow rapper Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, where he made some controversial remarks about how he prefers “exotic” women over “angry” Black women.

“They get mad, they get angry, you see a lot of sisters and they be like, ‘Oh you f**king with this kind of girl?” 50 Cent said. “That s**t is exotic! This s**t look different from what you see in the hood every day.”

In a new interview with Haute Living, he clarified his comments.

“What I said exactly was… ‘When the person is from somewhere other than what you’ve experienced, the communication is a little different because they come from different walks of life.’ And when I said that, [there was a lot of anger and women saying], ‘You don’t think black girls are exotic.’ And I said, ‘They be angry when they see a Black man with someone else other than African-American women in general,’” he explained.

During the extensive interview, he also revealed that his Sire Spirits liquor brand is the legacy he plans to pass on.

“I intend to keep that company for my son. I’ll be giving it to him when he’s old enough,” he said. “You have to start thinking of these things in advance. I don’t know if I’ll always be around, so this information needs to be passed to him now… He needs to know what’s going on from the very beginning and be all like, ‘I’ve been running this company since I was six!’ Plus, I have an end goal; I’m trying to achieve generational wealth for my little guy.”

Meanwhile, he admitted that he’s content with where he is at this place in his life, particularly considering where he came from.

“A lot of the guys I grew up with are gone,” he admitted. “They’ve already passed away. They don’t have a life expectancy of 45. So regardless of what happens in my life, I’m content with where I’m at, with the things I’ve already accomplished.”