The Chicks Perform National Anthem During Final Night Of DNC

The Chicks performed the National Anthem during Thursday’s Democratic National Convention.

Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer took their virtual stage for the fourth and final night of the DNC.

Others to make remarks included former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Maines has been vocal in her criticism of Donald Trump, particularly his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it’s murder,” she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show. “It’s second-degree murder.” In addition, she posted a remix of The Chicks’ song “Gaslighter” where she added misleading quotes from Trump.

The group was vocal in 2003 where Maines said she was “ashamed” of then-President George W. Bush being from Texas. The remarks came as Bush was invading Iraq.

The fourth day of the DNC also has performances from John Legend and Common slated as well as Joe Biden formally accepting the Democratic presidential bid.

The Chicks’ performance was a big hit on Twitter:

Those three-part harmonies from The Chicks 😍 pic.twitter.com/M9e3BD6BOr — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 21, 2020

I love this version of The National Anthem by The Chicks.pic.twitter.com/X7WffC4QID — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 21, 2020

Also, they were right about the war. In 2003. — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) August 21, 2020

Wow – The Chicks opening with some beautiful harmony on our notoriously hard to sing national anthem. Best Star Spangled Banner since Whitney Houston Super Bowl 1991. pic.twitter.com/9mnyWPoqht — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) August 21, 2020

The Chicks just sang the hell out of the National Anthem. Oh my gosh! 👏 #DemConvention — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020