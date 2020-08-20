Maui Mayor Shuts Down Production On ‘Temptation Island’ Hours After Filming Was Approved

On Wednesday, “Temptation Island” received the go-ahead to resume production at a resort on the Hawaiian island of Maui — a decision that was reversed mere hours later.

According to Maui Now, the Governor of Hawaii and the state filming commission approved the romantic reality show to film at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, with cast and crew to remain within a quarantine bubble throughout production, which was to have stretched through to October.

Announcing the news at a press conference on Wednesday, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino told local reporters that approximately 100 cast and crew would be situated at the resort, although he admitted he wasn’t quite thrilled.

“I’m not too keen about, I’m not very happy about it, but it’s been approved on the state level and by the governor,” he said. “The film commission felt it was safe, they have all of these protocols in place. From what I’ve been told, they will stay at that location, film, live, eat. They’ll have doctors and nurses and other medical professionals, they’re taking care of everything and the Department of Health will also be checking and monitoring so if anything does go wrong, we’ll shut it down as quickly as possible.”

However, Victorino reversed those plans the following day.

“After speaking with the production company, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, the ILWU hotel worker union and our County Film Office, we all agreed to delay production of the show at this time,” he explained in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision due to the financial impacts to our local union film workers and hotel workers as well as to the film production company,” the mayor added. “However, considering the recent surge in cases on our island, all parties agreed to delay the show before production began.”