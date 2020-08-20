‘Big Brother All-Stars’: Fan Favorite Gets Sent Packing In Tearful Eviction

*Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the latest episode of “Big Brother All-Stars”.*

Another one bites the dust. “Big Brother All-Stars” bade farewell to another houseguest on Thursday after a tense and emotional week of under-the-table dealing and sneaky gameplay.

After Memphis Garrett became the Head of Household this week, he wound up nominating David Alexander and Nicole Anthony — both “BB” season 21 alums, who took their nominations pretty hard.

Both tried, and failed, to win the veto challenge — which was won by Memphis. Despite many in his alliance trying to get him to take either David or Nicole off the block and put Janelle Pierzina in their place, Memphis stuck to his guns.

On Thursday’s episode, before the live eviction, Nicole and David spent their time trying to gauge who was for or against them — and sentiments for both houseguests were pretty evenly divided. However, when it came time to vote someone out, the house voted 10–2 to evict Nicole.

Having previously come in third during her season, and earning the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest, Nicole was likely seen as a larger threat to the other players than David — who was eliminated first during season 21.

However, Nicole took the elimination fairly well, and only got really emotional while speaking with host Julie Chen Moonves after getting the boot. Nicole put her face mask back on and sat a full 10 feet from Julie — as coronavirus precautions mandate — and reflected on her short time in the Big Brother house.

One of the biggest mistakes Nicole said she made was distrusting Janelle — whom she thought was trying to backstab her in the lead-up to the vote. What Nicole didn’t realize at the time was Janelle really felt terrible that Nicole didn’t trust her, and even broke down crying at one point over their friendship.

“I feel so horrible,” Nicole told Julie after hearing a prerecorded message Janelle taped for her in the event of her eviction. “So horrible. It’s my error and I owe her apologies, up and down.”

After Nicole got the boot, it was time for the remaining contestants to duke it out for the chance at HOH yet again. The challenge involved the houseguests sliding fake mugs of beer down wooden counters, getting points for how far they can shove them without the mugs sliding off, all in 30 seconds.

After some decent tries, the houseguest with the most points in the fastest time ended up being season 20 alum Tyler Crispen. Tyler is part of Memphis’ six-person alliance, but has expressed extreme disappointment with Memphis nominating David, and it’s anyone’s guess how strong the alliance will be after Tyler has his chance to put two more houseguests on the chopping block.

“Big Brother All-Stars” airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the live eviction airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Global.

Check out the video below to hear from the first houseguest to get evicted this season, Keesha Smith.

