Leslie Jordan Discovers What ‘WAP’ Stands For And His Horrified Reaction Is Priceless

Actor and raconteur Leslie Jordan has become a social media superstar since discovering Instagram, racking up more than 5 million followers thanks to his hilarious anecdotes from his far-from-ordinary life.

In a new video, the “Will & Grace”/”American Horror Story” star is sharing his real-time reaction to hearing the new Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “WAP”.

The video begins with Jordan, 65, grooving along to the song, enjoying the beat until he hears the lyric that explicitly states what the song title’s acronym actually stands for.

RELATED: Leslie Jordan Admits He Once Gave His Prison Bed To Robert Downey Jr.

“Oh Lord, no, no, no!” he proclaims after covering is mouth in horror.

“I can’t believe it, well that is just shocking,” he says, laughing.

“Well, I don’t judge. To each his own,” he says, adding, “I guess every garbage can has its lid.”

RELATED: Leslie Jordan Shares Hilarious Lady Gaga Story From Filming ‘American Horror Story’

In the video’s caption, Jordan writes, “I think I just lost a few years off my life — I almost had a heart attack. @iamcardib, you can’t be kissing me with that dirty mouth.”