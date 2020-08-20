‘Outlander’ Offering 4-Part Summer Series To Help Fans Through The Droughtlander

Given that the fifth season of “Outlander” concluded several months back, and the pandemic is delaying production on the sixth, fans are experiencing a between-seasons Droughtlander that’s even worse than usual.

Thankfully, some “Outlander” content will be heading our way within the next few weeks in order to keep the show’s rabid fanbase appeased.

As TV Guide reports, the four-part online “The End of Summer Series” will be streamed on the Outlander Collector Facebook page.

The series will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23 with “Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis,” featuring the author of the books and the series’ executive producer discussing the process of adapting Gabaldon’s bestselling novels into the beloved TV drama. In addition, the pair will also be answering fan questions and Gabaldon will be previewing the series’ upcoming ninth book.

The following Sunday will bring “A Taste of Outlander,” with actors Lauren Lyle and John Bell joining Outlander Kitchen author Theresa Carle-Sanders, who’ll teach them how to cook up a “historically inspired” dish of fish and chips.

Music is the focus of the third episode, debuting on Sept. 6, with “Outlander” composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough sharing their favourite musical moments from the past five seasons. As a bonus, Irish actor and singer Maria Doyle Kennedy will deliver a special at-home performance of “Flowers of the Forest”.

In the final episode, on Sunday, Sept. 13, “Outlander” stars Caitrona Balfe and Sam Heughan will reunite to reminisce about their favourite moments and answer viewer’s questions.

“The End of Summer Series” is raising money for Doctors Without Borders, a non-profit international organization that is on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.