Mariah Carey Releases ‘Save The Day’ Featuring Lauryn Hill

Mariah Carey has teamed up with Lauryn Hill for her song “Save The Day”.

Carey’s first single off her upcoming album, The Rarities, samples Hill’s classic “Killing Me Softly”, which she released in 1996 with the Fugees.

Lyrics include, “If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t.

“We won’t ever learn to save the day, whoa, oh / (To save the day, to save the day).”

Carey teased the song on Twitter, posting:

The musician said on a Zoom call before the release, “I love Lauryn, I think she’s an incredible artist.

“I was happy that Lauryn wanted to do this moment with me… I only wanted to do it with her approval and excitement,” she added, according to Billboard.

Carey is set to release her upcoming LP on October 2, after launching her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey on September 29.