Iggy Azalea And Tinashe Drop New Track And Lyric Video ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’

Iggy Azalea is back with a hot new single.

On Friday, the rapper released her collaboration with Tinashe — “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” — along with the official lyric video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Reveals The Name Of Her Baby Boy In Precious Audio Recording

“No, I don’t do it for boys / No, I don’t do it for the girls / No, I don’t do it for the gram / I’mma do it, do it for me,” the duo sing on the empowering dance track.

The lyric video features Azalea and Tinashe posing in costume for photos, including behind-the-scenes footage of the two being prepped in the makeup chair.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Welcomes A Baby Boy

“Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” comes just about two months after Azalea gave birth to her first child, Onyx.

The song is also the rapper’s first release since her 2019 EP Wicked Lips.