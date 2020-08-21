Heidi Klum Asks For Emergency Court Hearing After Ex Seal Reportedly Prevents Her From Taking Their Kids To Germany

Heidi Klum is reportedly asking for an emergency court hearing so she can take her four children to Germany with her to film “Next Top Model”.

According to People, Klum is claiming her ex-husband Seal does not want their kids — daughters Leni, 16, and Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 13 — to travel to Europe because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Klum has reportedly insisted the children do not want to stay in Los Angeles with their dad.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is contractually obligated to film season 16 of Germany’s “Next Top Model” in October and says she usually brings the kids with her when she travels for work but Seal “has not yet approved of this trip.”

“I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,” Klum, who shares custody with Seal, real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, writes in her declaration.

“Henry’s time with our children is sporadic at best,” Klum adds.

Saying she’s willing to alter their previously planned custody schedule, the star also writes: “There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays… Though the children were originally slated to spend this Christmas break with me (as Henry spent Christmas 2019 with them), I am willing to agree that Henry spend the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time, if Henry would like this.

“Also, as Henry [Seal] has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so,” she insists.

Klum says Seal had agreed to let the kids travel with her back in April but has since changed his mind.

“I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” Klum says. “It could not possibly be in [the kids’] best interests.”

The pair’s eldest child Leni also submitted a declaration to the court.

“This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us,” she writes. “My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her.”

“So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to,” the teen adds, saying that the trip would be an “amazing opportunity” for all four of them, and they would be able to see their grandparents.

Leni says her younger siblings are “really upset” about the thought of being away from Klum and that they are “frightened” of being away from her for so long.

Klum and Seal married in 2005 before finalizing their divorce in October 2014. The model married musician Tom Kaulitz in February 2019.

Klum’s rep said “no comment” when approached by ET Canada and Seal’s is yet to respond.