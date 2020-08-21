Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Rare Public Appearance To Volunteer For Back-To-School Charity Event In L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance to volunteer work for L.A. charity Baby2Baby Wednesday.

The organization, which was one Harry and Meghan asked fans to donate to when Archie was born in May 2019, provides necessities like nappies, wipes, and clothes to children and families in need.

Hard at work! On Weds, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan volunteered with LA non-profit @Baby2Baby, which provides local families and kids living in poverty with necessities like diapers, wipes and clothes. The charity has already distributed over 30 million items during Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/tI4YuvvxV7 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 21, 2020

This week’s drive-through event, which took place at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South Los Angeles, was held in conjunction with the L.A. Unified School District, Hello! reported.

An insider close to Harry and Meghan revealed the couple passed out school supplies to families and helped the children pick out and try on their new backpacks, with them both wearing face coverings and protective gloves for the outing.

Meghan wore a blue-and-white striped mask from Royal Jelly, which is a New-York based, Black-female-founded company.

NEW: A masked Harry and Meghan have been handing out school supplies, clothing and nappies/diapers to families in need at a drive-thru event in Los Angeles.

Organised by charity @baby2baby 😷 👶

Many of the families have been hit hard by #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ntAFUc2mXi — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 21, 2020

In the last nine years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 100 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programmes, foster care, hospitals, and schools, as well as to families across the U.S. who have lost everything due to disasters.

“We are so grateful to be onsite during the most unique back-to-school week in history, distributing school supplies, backpacks, hygiene, clothing, and food directly to children and families who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling to afford the basic necessities they rely on school to provide,” Baby2Baby co-presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof shared.

“We are committed to supporting the students from our partners at LAUSD and around the country throughout distance learning as well as when they are back in the classroom.”