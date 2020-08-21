Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s Kids Win Hearts At The Democratic National Convention In Joe Biden Endorsement Video

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. president, but it’s their kids whom everyone really wants to hear from.

On Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, the NBA star and his wife shared their video endorsing Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

It's too bad Riley and Ryan can't vote – but we're so grateful to have the Curry family with us in the fight to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/aC6TIq96ZA — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020

Sitting alongside the couple, though, were their two daughters Ryan and Riley, who immediately stole the show.

Steph asked his daughters questions like, “Do you know where the president lives?” and “Do you know what the president’s job is?”

Ryan answered, “To tell what happened to the world?”

“Keep the environment safe?” Riley said.

When Ayesha asked which characteristics her daughters want to see in a president, Riley answered, “A very kind personality.”

On Twitter, fans couldn’t get over how adorable the couple’s daughters are.

