Kelly Ripa Recreates Hilarious Family Photo 17 Years Later

Kelly Ripa proved a lot can change in 17 years with her latest Instagram post.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host recreated a photo, in which she holds exhausted her youngest son Joaquin, now 17, who wasn’t looking the happiest.

Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael, now 23, perfected his same confused face in the background, while their daughter Lola, 19, faced away from the camera just like she did in the old-skool snap.

Ripa joked “objects may appear larger” in the second shot in her caption.

The host’s latest post comes after she and Consuelos spoke out about their family life in an interview with People.

Ripa said of parenthood: “As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom… and hopefully fewer nerves.”

She added of going into parenthood, “I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping.

“My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons.”