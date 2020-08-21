Watch Hardy’s Live Performance Of His New Track ‘Boyfriend’

Concerts may be a no-go right now but Hardy isn’t letting that stop him from performing live.

RELATED: Hardy Pays Tribute To Those Gone Too Soon In New Song ‘Give Heaven Some Hell’

On Friday, the country singer debuted his new single “Boyfriend”, along with a music video featuring a live performance.

“This song is definitely not what you think when you hear, ‘I don’t want to be your boyfriend anymore,’” Hardy says. “The idea of this song comes from a personal experience, inspired by the one and only Caleigh Ryan, my girlfriend. This is the first ‘I love you’ song, that does not have a redneck twist that I’m releasing – the first real vulnerable love song that I’ve put out, and I’m excited for people to see that side of what I do.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Performs ‘My Future’ During DNC, Says Trump Is ‘Destroying Our Country’

In the live video, Hardy performs onstage with his bad, filling the room with his country sound even without an audience present.

“Boyfriend” is set to be featured on Hardy’s upcoming album release A Rock, out Sept. 4.