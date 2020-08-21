Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Their Support, Shares Q&A Video Amid #FreeBritney Protest

Britney Spears shared a video with her fans amid the ongoing #FreeBritney protest.

The musician recorded a short Q&A clip, telling fans: “I’m here today to answer all your questions in the comments.”

Spears revealed her favourite holiday — Halloween because she loves getting dressed up, plus she loves candy and scaring people.

The star also said her favourite subject at school was history and her favourite designer was Tom Ford.

Spears spoke about quarantine in the caption, writing: “I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives… we don’t know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves!!!”

She also thanked fans for their ongoing support.

The singer’s comments come after fans held a #FreeBritney protest outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles as she attempted to get her father Jamie removed as her conservator.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Jamie’s role in Spears’ conservatorship remained unchanged, according to the latest court docs obtained by ET.

The hearing was a scheduled status conference, in which Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny granted the motion to seal a hearing and transcripts in Spears’ conservatorship case.

According to the docs, the temporary letters of conservatorship were extended through Feb. 1, 2021. The singer’s attorney Samuel Ingham has until Sept. 18 to file a petition.