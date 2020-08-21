Ozzy Osbourne Is No Fan Of Face Tattoos: ‘It Makes You Look Dirty’

Ozzy Osbourne has plenty of tattoos, but he’s not letting that needle get anywhere near his face.

On his “Ozzy’s Boneyard” SiriusXM station this week, the former Black Sabbath rocker gave his steadfast opinion on the subject of face tattoos.

“I would never do that,” he said, according to NME. “Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest, it makes you look dirty.”

Osbourne also admitted that at age 71 he may be too old to be getting any new tattoos anyway.

“They reckon that as you get older, it hurts more,” he said. “When I started getting this fucking sleeve, I was like, ‘I am too old, stop’. I was 50 something and I was like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ When [the tattoo artist] got [to] my elbows, I was like, ‘What are you doing? What are you paying this fucking asshole to do?’”

The rock star also gave his thoughts on the events of 2020 generally, saying, “The worst thing is the pandemic. Since Kobe Bryant died it has gone downhill and the whole world seems to be a collision course with doom.”

He added, “And the thing about it is that it is not getting any better. It is getting worse. Every country has some control of it, we haven’t got any control here. I want them to get a grip on this damn virus thing.”