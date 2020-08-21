Fred Armisen Impresses Jimmy Fallon With His Zoom Impressions

In perhaps the most awkward interview, Fred Armisen shows off his favourite Zoom personas on the “Tonight Show” to Jimmy Fallon.

The interview starts with the two comedians going over their intros and giving each other notes on their delivery of “We got it.” Fallon worries about his pronunciation of Armisen’s name and his delivery but the actor reassures him that the staff will fix it in post-production (they clearly did not.)

Fallon then asks Armisen about his arsenal of Zoom jokes. He has a range of impressions he does, including a guy who pretends to be listening but “is only concerned with his look that he’s listening” to a guy who “is excited but doesn’t let their tone go up.”

Armisen will star in a Netflix film “All Together Now”, set for release August 28.