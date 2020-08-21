First Look At Netflix Adaptation Of Groundbreaking Broadway Hit ‘The Boys In The Band’

Making its debut off-Broadway in 1968, “The Boys in the Band” proved to be a defining statement for the burgeoning gay rights movement of the era.

The play, surrounding a group of gay men in New York City who gather for a birthday party that takes an unexpected turn when a surprise guest shows up, was adapted for the screen in 1970, and revived on Broadway in 2018 to mark the groundbreaking play’s 50th anniversary.

That production featured an all-star cast including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannels, Michael Benjamin Washington, Robin de Jesus, Charles Carver and Brian Hutchison, all of whom are reuniting for a new Netflix film adaptation from Ryan Murphy (“The Politician”, “American Horror Story”, “Hollywood”, “Pose”, etc.).

“More than 50 years after Mart Crowley’s play became an unexpected smash hit for putting gay men’s lives centre stage with honesty and humour, ‘The Boys in the Band’ returns to the screen in a new adaptation that reunites acclaimed director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production,” notes Netflix’s synopsis, accompanied by some first-look photos.

Jim Parsons as Michael and Matt Bomer as Donald. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX ©2020

“In 1968 New York City — when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors — a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honour of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto),” the synopsis continues.

Jim Parsons as Michael, Brian Hutchison as Alan and Tuc Watkins as Hank. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX ©2020

Zachary Quinto as Harold, Charlie Carver as Cowboy and Robin De Jesus as Emory. Cr. Scott Everett White/NETFLIX ©2020

Back Row: Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Tuc Watkins, Andrew Rannells, Brian Hutchison. Front: Joe Mantello, Mart Crowley. Cr. Brian Bowen Smith/NETFLIX ©2020

“Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night,” the synopsis adds. “What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.”

“The Boys in the Band” will premiere on Sept. 30.