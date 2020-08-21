Kelly Clarkson And Brandi Carlile Unleash Their Combined Power For The Civil Wars Cover

Kelly Clarkson and Brandi Carlile are two sounds that sound great together.

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host was joined by the country singer for her regular “Kellyoke” segment.

The two performed a virtual duet covering The Civil Wars’ powerful song “Poison & Wine”.

This is one of my favorite moments singing that I have experienced in my entire existence on this planet. I am honestly embarrassed at how many times I’ve watched this 😬💁🏼‍♀️ ….I’m with her wife on fitted sheets though, I can’t fold one for shit haha 😆 https://t.co/367RrMDGbr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 21, 2020

On Twitter, Clarkson shared that the duet was “one of my favourite moments singing that I have experienced in my entire existence on this planet.”