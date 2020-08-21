Kelly Clarkson And Brandi Carlile Unleash Their Combined Power For The Civil Wars Cover

By Corey Atad.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandi Carlile are two sounds that sound great together.

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host was joined by the country singer for her regular “Kellyoke” segment.

The two performed a virtual duet covering The Civil Wars’ powerful song “Poison & Wine”.

On Twitter, Clarkson shared that the duet was “one of my favourite moments singing that I have experienced in my entire existence on this planet.”

