The ‘X Files’ Theme Song Finally Has Lyrics Sung By The Reunited Cast

The theme song for “The X-Files” was always missing a little something.

In a new video, the cast and crew of the classic sci-fi series have reunited to give lyrics to the ominous theme music that became a ’90s staple.

“Deep conspiracies/Unsolved mysteries/Spooky UFOs/Files that have been closed,” the cast and crew sing together. “Fight now if you dare/The truth is still out there,” go the lyrics.

In the video, the lyrics are sung by stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson over video chat, along with series creator Chris Carter, production veterans Vince Gilligan, Frank Spotnitz, Darin Morgan, and Michelle MacLaren.

Cast members Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, and William B. Davis also join in on the fun, which is all part of a fundraiser kickstarted by producer Spotnitz for the World Central kitchen, according to Variety.

Spotnitz told the outlet, ‘During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get ‘The X-Files’ gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune, which had never been done before.”

Carter added, “We wanted to gather ‘The X-Files’ family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world. And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”