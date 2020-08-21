Rosie O’Donnell Urges Kanye West To ‘Take Ur Meds’ And ‘Get Balanced’

Rosie O’Donnell has been candid about her own struggles with mental health, and now she’s reaching out to Kanye West to help him with his own.

On Friday, the former “View” co-host responded to a tweet from West about his presidential campaign, listing the states on which he’ll be appearing on ballots.

In that response, O’Donnell publicly urges West to get back on his medication so he can “save” himself and “get balanced.”

She emphasizes her point by referencing his late mother Donda, explaining that if she were alive she’d be telling him the same thing.

ye – u must take ur meds – save urself – get balanced – if ur mom was here she would say that to u – with so much love … — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 21, 2020

West hasn’t yet responded to O’Donnell’s tweet.

Last year, West spoke with David Letterman on his Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, and got candid about what he’d experienced when in the midst of a bipolar “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy,” West told Letterman. “You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.”

Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised and headlines made when it was revealed that West met President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, fuelling speculation that the Trump campaign is using West as a pawn in hopes that his doomed-to-fail presidential bid may funnel votes away from Democratic challenger Joe Biden.