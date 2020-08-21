Madison Beer Releases Cancel-Culture-Inspired Video For ‘Baby’

Singer-songwriter Madison Beer is shedding light on the effects of cancel culture in her new music video for “Baby”.

The track is off her upcoming studio album Life Support.

Beer hopes the song will empower listeners, telling Paper, “We’ve all had those days where we don’t feel cute and we just don’t want to do anything. I want this song to be like, ‘Let me play “Baby” by Madison Beer and maybe that’ll change because this song will give me a boost of confidence.’”

The song marks a first for the songwriter, who had never used such provocative lyrics before.

“It’s going to be interesting for me to see how people react to me even saying like, ‘Baby, baby, do I taste like candy?’ and things that are blatantly sexual like that because I’ve never really spoken like that in a song ever,” the artist says. “I think we have a lot of men in the music industry particularly who say pretty sexual and vulgar things and no one ever has anything to say about it, and then suddenly, women do it, and it’s like a whole uproar. So I’m glad that I’m a part of a group of females that are like, ‘No, this is the energy that we need.'”

Of the video Beer says, “I wanted it to feel cinematic, a little sexy and dark while still being fun. I drew some of the inspiration from cancel culture, and how even when people try to get you down, you just have to go out there and continue to be the badass that you are. I want my fans to put on this song and feel like they can conquer the world.”

The singer has had her brush with cancel culture. She previously drew the internet’s attention with her comments on the 1955 novel Lolita and a rant on plastic surgery.

The video is Beer’s way of empowering herself: “If you guys are going to make me out to be some villain, I’m going to do it the best that I can f**king do it and embrace it and be with other girls who have been a victim to cancel culture.”

“I’ve messed up and I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been cancelled, and I feel like my ability to just be human and be authentically like, ‘Hey, human beings aren’t perfect, and I’m not perfect,’ is hopefully able to give people a through-line of something real in a very superficial world that we live in currently.”

Life Support will feature previously released songs such as “Good In Goodbye”, “Selfish”, and “Stained Glass”.

Watch the music video for “Baby” above.