Kourtney Kardashian Slams Whoever Leaked Photos Of Scott Disick In Rehab In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian can be seen slamming whoever leaked rehab pics of Scott Disick in a newly released “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” clip.

Disick checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility earlier this year but promptly checked himself out following the leak.

“I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online,” Kim told the camera in the preview video. “And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him. And I feel really bad for him.”

Kim discusses the matter with Disick’s ex Kourtney, who describes it as “really, really so awful.”

“They leaked his actual conversations, like, with the therapist,” Kourtney tells Kim, who asks if he was in group therapy with other patients to question who could have leaked it.

“No. He’s only been just him and the therapist,” Kourtney insists. “He said he’s never been more betrayed in his life. And he is packing and he’s definitely coming home but he’s really upset, especially [because] he was going to work on himself and like, his traumas.”

“I feel like whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves,” she continues. “Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated.”

Kim asks about a “breach of confidentiality,” to which Kourtney replies: “Yeah, I think he absolutely should file a suit.”

See more in the clip above.