BTS Reveals What They Would Be Doing If They Weren’t In The Band

The guys in BTS might have had some very different careers if they weren’t part of one of the world biggest band.

The hitmakers opened up on where they would be if they weren’t famous musicians during a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1.

During the show’s “BFF Speed Round,” the singers revealed that V would have been a “farmer” or a “saxophonist”, while J-Hope admitted that he would like to have been a “tennis player”.

The band joined SiriusXM’s Tony Fly and Symon to speak about their new song “Dynamite”.

“It’s about all the little things that make life truly valuable and special,” they explained.

“It’s just about the positive energy and the stars, the nights, the beautiful things. We want to give a message of hope to all of the audience all over the world.”

BTS also discussed being nominated for 3 VMAs and their record-breaking virtual concert.

