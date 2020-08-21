Tim McGraw Thanks ‘God Every Day’ His Daughters Have Faith Hill As A Role Model: ‘They Don’t Take S*** From Anybody’

Tim McGraw is here with new music.

The country music superstar just dropped his first solo album in five years titled Here On Earth, which features 16 new songs including his previously released ballad “I Called Mama”.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the three-time Grammy winner was reminded of another big milestone: His 25th wedding anniversary to Faith Hill next year.

“I gotta come up with something, don’t I? I gotta have a good plan,” says the singer.

McGraw revealed for their 10th anniversary, he and Faith spent the night in a backyard tent with a bed, movie screen, dinner table and a fire. But for their big silver anniversary, the singer says he will need to “figure something really good out.”

The country power couple teamed-up on once again on one of the album’s new track’s “Damn Sure Do”, which McGraw teased with a fan-made video on his Instagram.

“A fan had put that video together and I saw it and thought it was so special and so cool that I wanted to add a little bit of ‘Damn Sure Do” to it just to see how it would turn out,” says the singer. “It worked out perfectly.”

While the album’s lead single, “I Called Mama”, serves as a special reminder of the importance of home and family connection, especially during these times.

On watching Faith be a mother to their three daughters, McGraw admits it’s “incredible.”

“My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, they don’t take any s*** from anybody,” gushes the singer. “They’re really good solid girls and they’re good friends to their friends and they’re good daughters to their parents.

He adds: “I just thank god every day that they had their mom as a role model.”

Here On Earth marks McGraw’s 16th studio album and first since 2015’s Damn Country Music, and for Tim, he’s always looking to his wife for her opinion on his new material.

“I want her to hear it and I want to get her opinion,” he says. “And we don’t always agree! We have different musical tastes.”