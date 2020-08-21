Harrison Ford Flies Calista Flockhart And Their Son Liam To Drop Him Off At College

Harrison Ford’s son got real first-class treatment for his trip to college.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Liam Flockhart Ford took a flight to his liberal arts college for the start of the fall semester courtesy of his pilot dad.

RELATED: ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Star Garrett Wang Once Nearly Ran Over Harrison Ford

78-year-old Harrison flew his son and wife Calista Flockhart to drop Liam off. The trio was spotted saying goodbye, all wearing face masks.

Liam is Flockhart’s only child. She adopted him just a year before she and Harrison began dating in 2002.

Harrison also has two children from his first marriage to Mary Marquardt and two more from his second marriage to Melissa Mathison.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Responds After Getting Into Hot Water With Air Traffic Control Over Improper Runway Crossing

When he’s not on-screen, Harrison is well known for his love of flying, though the actor has been involved in a few scary incidents, including a crash-landing at a Santa Monica golf course in 2015, and a 2017 incident in which he landed in a taxiway instead of the runway he was cleared for.