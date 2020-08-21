Taylor Swift Sends Autographed ‘Folklore’ Albums To Indie Record Stores As A Show Of Support

Taylor Swift is showing her support of independent record stores in a way that’s a win for both the retailers and her fans.

As Billboard reports, Swift has been sending autographed copies of her critically acclaimed new album folklore to indie record shops as a way to help draw customers.

One of the stores that received some signed copies was Nashville-based Grimey’s, which shared, “Every so often wonderful treasures seem to fall from the sky…”

Every so often wonderful treasures seem to fall from the sky… ✨Today it’s *signed* copies of @taylorswift13’s #folklore CD! #maskup & stop by the shop or call for curbside; these are available only for local purchase (no mailorder) while supplies last. #recordstorefolklore pic.twitter.com/LfxBe28yXX — Grimey's Nashville (@Grimeys) August 20, 2020

Another store that was on the receiving end of Swift’s largesse was Strictly Discs in Madison, Wisconsin, which sold all 30 signed folklore albums the store was sent within 40 minutes.

"Yesterday, I got an email from our Universal rep that we were one of the stores that had been chosen to receive 30 autographed Taylor Swift CDs," Strictly Discs owner Angie Roloff told Billboard. "We weren't permitted to talk about it until the CDs were in hand, and then we could post socially about it so folks could come and find us. And the other requirement was it has to be just local customers, not just shipping them to people outside of our immediate area. So today has been the day of Taylor Swift frenzy, which was actually quite fun." According to Roloff, selling out so quickly was eye-opening. "You realize just how popular she is when you see something like that," she said.

“Well here’s a nice surprise!” Roloff wrote on the shop’s Instagram page. “Beloved pop superstar TAYLOR SWIFT is looking out for the indie shops! While they last, we have 30 beautifully SIGNED copies of her latest disc, “folklore” One per customer, no holds, and very limited!”

Meanwhile, lucky fans who managed to nab one of the rare signed discs shared their excitement on Twitter.

BEST. COUSIN. EVER. after freaking out and calling every record store that’s within a driveable distance, my cousin that lives STATES away was able to pick me up one from her local record store. i can’t wait to get my signed folklore cd!! 😭💞 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/1Dc22Yd425 — Chase 🖤’s folklore (@heychaseloI) August 21, 2020