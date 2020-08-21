Lili Reinhart Discusses Her Romantic Drama ‘Chemical Hearts’, Reveals Her Go-To Film To Heal Heartache

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her new romantic drama “Chemical Hearts”, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the 23-year-old actress, who recently went through a breakup with her “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse, says that she hopes the film will help young people in dealing with heartache and tragedy.

Explaining that she turns toward the film “Her” by Spike Lee when she is “really in [her] feelings,” Reinhart says, “I think you turn to poetry, you turn to music, you turn to movies because you want to be validated. You want to know you’re not alone in what you’re feeling, and I think [‘Chemical Hearts’] for young people and people of any age can hopefully watch it and feel a sense of them being seen.”

She adds, “I’ve experienced this. I’ve been in this position where I’ve wanted someone to get better or to change or to be a better version of themselves for my own self and I think that’s something we can all relate to one way or another.”

Reinhart stars in the film alongside “Euphoria” actor Austin Abrams, who tells Weston that it was easy to build on-screen chemistry since the pair had worked together when they were just 15.

“We did a movie called ‘The King Of Summer’ awhile ago, so that was definitely a nice, I guess, bonus, I suppose. You definitely try and aim for some sort of chemistry.”

Meanwhile, for Reinhart, who stars in “Chemical Hearts” and acts as an executive producer on the film, the actress hopes that fans of her character Betty Cooper on “Riverdale” will be able to see beyond the role.

She says, “I would just hope that people who are already a fan of mine from ‘Riverdale’ can watch the film without any preconceived notions and can lose themselves in it and discover this new character rather than see me as Betty.”

And when it comes to shooting season 5 of “Riverdale”, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reinhart shares that production is starting up shortly and she will be returning to Vancouver to shoot.

“I am going back to work this weekend actually,” she contends. “So, I’m travelling back to Canada to start my quarantine before we start shooting season 5. So, we’re getting ready for that.”