‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ To Return To Studio For Season 2, Will Tape With A Virtual Audience

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is gearing up for its second season, and a press release from NBCUniversal declares that host Kelly Clarkson will be returning to her studio at Universal Studios Hollywood after hosting episodes virtually from her home throughout the spring and summer.

When the show tapes in studio, fans won’t have to travel to Hollywood to be part of the studio audience; for the first time ever, viewers have the opportunity to be part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition, the second season will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews “with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Fangirls Over Kelly Clarkson, Says She Wouldn’t Be Who She Is Today Without Her: ‘You’re Fearless, Courageous And Real As F**k’

Meanwhile, the announcement states that filming will take place in full compliance with NBCUniversal’s safety guidelines, CDC guidance and state and local orders.

The new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 21. As a bonus, five additional episodes will air as a countdown to the new season, beginning on Sept. 14.