Sheryl Crow And Willie Nelson Release New Video For ‘Lonely Alone’

Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson are starring in a socially distanced new music video.

The pair teamed up to record “Lonely Alone”, which features on Crow’s latest album Threads.

Because it was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, the video sees Crow and Nelson performing the song remotely from their respective homes.

In a statement made to Rolling Stone, Crow revealed that she wrote “Lonely Alone” with “Willie in mind.”

“It’s was written as kind of a barside cowboy noir with romantic Spanish inflections, but the song has taken on new meaning during these times,” she explained.

“I hope people find the same comfort in this song that I have always found in Willie. I never feel closer to home than when I am singing with him — I know a lot of people feel the same way, even if they’re just singing along with him on the radio.”

Crow added that she felt “Lonely Alone” was the “perfect song and the perfect sentiment to celebrate Threads with.”

Threads, which was released one year ago, will likely be Crow’s final full-length album, as she intends to instead focus on releasing individual tracks for the remainder of her career.