James Blunt Went On A Meat-Only Diet For 2 Months As A Student

James Blunt experimented with a unique diet during his time at the University of Bristol.

The singer admitted on the “Table Manners With Jessie Ware” podcast that his brief stint with a peculiar all-meat diet was the result of a strange rivalry with his classmates.

RELATED: James Blunt Breaks Down In Tears In Heartbreaking Music Video For New Track ‘Monsters’

“On the sociology side of things there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans,” he explained. “So out of principle, I decided I’d become a carnivore. I just lived on mince [meat], some chicken, maybe some mayonnaise.”

The diet didn’t last long, however, as Blunt soon became “very, very unhealthy.” A trip to the doctor revealed that he had possibly contracted scurvy – a rare disease that was more common with 18th-century sailors than university students.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Spills More Than One Secret About Her Healthy Lifestyle And Trendy Diet

“Anyway, [the doctor] said, ‘You’re really lacking in vitamin C,’ so then I took it upon myself to drink a litre of orange juice every night. And then I immediately developed acid reflux,” Blunt continued. “So as you can see … food’s not necessarily my forte.”