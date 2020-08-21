Kenny Rogers’ Wife Shares Live Recording Of ‘The Gambler’ To Celebrate His Birthday

The Kenny Rogers’ wife, Wanda Rogers, shared a live video of the legendary musician performing “The Gambler” in honour of what would have been his 82nd birthday.

The singer, who sadly passed away on March 20, 2020, was arguably best known for the hit country music song.

“It seemed fitting that the first release from the estate would be one of Kenny’s most beloved songs,” Wanda said in a statement announcing the release.

The live-recording was filmed during Rogers’ performance at Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, on April 13, 1985.

“’The Gambler’ was one of Kenny’s biggest hits and his live performance of the track in concert was always a highlight of any show,” Wanda continued.

Noting that “The Gambler” became more than a song for her husband, she added: “It became part of his persona. This live recording from 1985 is Kenny at the top of his game.”

Wanda also announced plans for a Greatest Hits Live. Details will be revealed later this year.

“The Gambler” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart following the death of the singer earlier this year.

