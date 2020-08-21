Sophia Bush Talks Mental Health & Self-Care In 4-H Interview

Sophia Bush is a 4-H alum and paid a virtual visit to young 4-H member Micah Palacios for a discussion on mental health.

Palacios launched a mental health program in her community in Texas after an autoimmune disease led to hair loss and depression, and she spoke with Bush about the mental health struggles that teens are facing in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s been such an interesting journey not just for me, but in the scope of public discourse over the last five to 10 years,” Bush told Teen Vogue of her conversation, noting that society tends to “glorify overworking and all-nighters… For so many years when I was working on my first show, we would be doing 16 to 18 hours a day. I’d be flying home every weekend trying to see my family. I’d be taking a plane to New York for a day then flying back and being on set the next morning. I thought that was the way it was supposed to be and I don’t think it was until, as a society, we saw more of a shift in conversations about mental health, about wellness, and about how stress and anxiety can affect how healthy you are, that I looked at my life and thought, ‘oh why do I think it’s okay to sleep five hours a night? Why am I living to work instead of working to live?’ It was sort of an awakening.”

