Netflix Releases New Trailer For Ian Somerhalder’s Climate Change Documentary

The trailer for the Netflix documentary “Kiss the Ground” from Ian Somerhalder is here.

The “Vampire Diaries” star is known to his fans for his passion for environmental advocacy.

He released the trailer for the documentary on his Instagram with a sincere note reading: “I have been chomping at the bit to show you this! Having the HONOR of being in this film and being an Executive Producer has changed me forever… Here is the trailer to our film @kissthegroundmovie It took Josh and Rebecca Tickell 7 years to make this film with our extraordinary team.”

The star added that the film began production years ago. “I shot the 1st footage with Geoff Shotz 9 YEARS AGO in Africa filming Allan Savory! EVERYONE. This film is the greatest work of my lifetime and my greatest accomplishment (other than being born and having kids of course) I’ve never been more proud is anything in my life. Ever. You’ll see why. This is a simple solution to literally stop climate change in its tracks. Please WATCH this. Please SHARE this. NOW. This film will change the world and our lives.”

The film features appearances by David Arquette, Gisele Bündchen, Rosario Dawson, Jason Mraz and Somerhalder.

“Kiss the Ground” streams on Netflix on Sept. 22.