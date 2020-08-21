Ozzy Osbourne Says Donald Trump Is ‘Acting Like A Fool’ About The Pandemic

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne isn’t big on talking politics, but can’t hold his tongue this time.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer questioned how much Trump knows about politics saying, “If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics. Because the f**king guy you’ve got in there now doesn’t know that much about it, I don’t think.”

Osbourne explained he had to speak out about Trump’s pandemic response: “In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has.”

The star took equal opportunity shots, however, commenting that, “Anyone who runs for office, I think there should be an age limit. If you’re f**king 76, eight years is like death.”