Luann De Lesseps Reveals Truth About Constantine Maroulis Dating Rumours

“Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps is addressing rumours of a romance with Constantine Maroulis.
During an interview with SiriusXM’s Michelle Collins, the reality TV star insisted that she and Maroulis “didn’t date.”
“Constantine has been in my cabaret show. He is a great guy. Let’s just say that we had, like, a flirt,” explained the singer.
“I wouldn’t say I dated Constantine,” she continued.
de Lesseps also discussed whether or not her “RHONY” co-stars Tinsley Mortimer and Ramona Singer had dated the former “American Idol” contestant.
In a recent episode of the show, de Lesseps showed Singer a photo of Maroulis while in Mexico.
Upon seeing the picture, Singer claimed that she had dated him and “so has Tinsley.”
“I was showing the girls a picture of Constantine on the show and that’s when I discovered that he had dated Tinsley and I spoke to him and he said ‘I didn’t date Ramona, we hung out but I didn’t date Ramona,'” recalled de Lesseps.
She added, “Anyway, he’s a great [guy.] I love Constantine. He’s a great singer and he is sexy.”