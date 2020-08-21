Jimmy Fallon Shares His Failed Attempt At Pancake Art

Jimmy Fallon decided to try his hand at pancake art and it is clear he needs a bit more practice.

The “Tonight Show” host posted the hilarious fail as he tried to make “Frozen” themed pancakes, presumably for his daughters Frances, 5, and Winnie, 7.

He then shared the update with fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who is a master in pancake characters.

“@jimmykimmel Be honest, does this look like Elsa?” Fallon questioned before adding, “My apologies to @idinamenzel.”

Both Kimmel and Menzel, the voice behind Elsa, haven’t voiced their opinions but people on Instagram sure had something to say.

“Looks more like Olaf,” wrote one person, while another pointed out that “Elsa’s eyes are blue.”

Then there were the jabs at the 2014 Oscar mishap when John Travolta couldn’t pronounce Menzel’s name.

“It’s the John Travolta version,” quipped someone. “No, it looks like Adele Dazim,” said another.