‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Stars Say Quebec’s New Version Of The Show Is ‘Disappointing’

The cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” have been left underwhelmed by Quebec’s new French-language version of the show.

Some of the stars from the original U.S. comedy-series took to Twitter to share their views after the trailer for “Escouade 99” dropped this week.

OMG OMG OMG‼️ This is like peeking through another dimension https://t.co/ZccuX0qxoF — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) August 20, 2020

Melissa Fumero, who plays Sgt. Amy Santiago, said that watching the trailer was like “peeking through another dimension.”

She wrote, “Gotta [say] though after watching this… I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec.”

Fumero was referring to the casting of her counterpart in the international version of the show. The character of Fanny, not Amy, is played by Canadian actress Mylène Mackay.

Meanwhile, actress Bianca Gervais takes on Stephanie Beatriz’s character of Det. Rosa Diaz, who has been renamed Rosalie.

Beatriz clearly shared Fumero’s disapproval for the show, posting a string of confused emojis.

🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) August 20, 2020

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it basically comes down to this… while I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy n Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity,” continued Fumero.

The actress also dissed Fanny’s overtly sexy persona in the trailer.

“Furthermore, I love actors so I do not mean to shame these actresses, it’s not their fault… it’s up to the decision makers. Also, you guyssssss Amy is not sexy ON PURPOSE. So that bums me out too.”

Finishing the thread, Fumero called on the creators to take the opportunity to hire “more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles.”

The remake debuts on the streaming service Club Illico on Thursday, Sept. 17.