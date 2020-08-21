Sofia Vergara Says She Was ‘Always In On The Joke’ After Fans Call Out Ellen DeGeneres Over Old Interview

Sofia Vergara is setting the record straight about a resurfaced clip of her time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

In the clip, DeGeneres speaks to Vergara about her English skills on “Modern Family” or their CoverGirl commercial.

Fans were criticizing the talk show host for her comments but Vergara said that it was all fun and games and no one should be offended.

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” she wrote on Twitter. “I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

Vergara also shared a clip from one of the many times she was on the show.

“They give her the hardest lines too because we have to describe what’s in the CoverGirl makeup and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients,” DeGeneres joked.

Vergara replied, “I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me so they give you priority and you read the script first and then you’re the one that makes me say those words because there’s no way.”

Adding, “They make her look pretty and make me say the important information.”

The resurfaced clip comes as Warner Bros. has been conducting an internal investigation into “toxic workplace” reports at “Ellen”. Three senior producers have been let go and current staff members have been offered more work perks as well as an apology from DeGeneres for “months of damaging reports and accused on-set toxicity that occurred ‘on her watch.’”