Jason Alexander Claims ‘Men In Black’ Separated Him From Britney Spears After Marriage

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has made some jaw-dropping new allegations about his short-lived marriage to the singer.

Alexander was married to Spears for 55 hours after the pair tied the knot in Vegas in 2004.

The former childhood best friend of Spears revealed what happened after the wedding during an interview with Drew Plotkin and his fellow hosts of “As NOT Seen On TV”.

The hosts discussed the interview, which happened at a recent #FreeBritney protest, during an Instagram Live aired on Plotkin’s personal Instagram account.

Alexander claimed that “the men in black,” or a team of lawyers, separated the newlyweds for a couple of hours and laid out contracts on a table.

The 38-year-old explained that he willingly cooperated out of respect for the family and because he was 22-years-old “and scared.”

He also revealed that that Spears’ mom, Lynne, was there along with the “men in black” when he signed an NDA and signed papers to separate from the pop star.

Alexander alleges that he was promised a proper marriage with Spears if he signed the separation papers at that time. However, he never got that, and he hasn’t seen Spears since that day.

Plotkin later interviewed Billy Brasfield, Spears’ old makeup artist, who was also at the protest.

The host said that one of Brasfield’s observations from working with Spears was that her green room was always “desolate and isolated.”

The new claims come after Spears made it clear that she no longer wants her father, Jamie Spears, to have such a tight grip on her career.

In new court documents obtained by ET Canada, Spears was seeking to have Jamie removed as the sole conservator over her estate.

Spears no longer wanted her father to exclusively manage her business and estate. She instead was seeking a “qualified corporate fiduciary” to fill the role.

Jamie’s grip on Spears’ business has been a major talking point for much of the year. #FreeBritney fans have been eager to protect Spears from her father’s alleged missteps as conservator.

During a hearing earlier this week, her requests went unanswered and her conservatorship was extended until Feb. 1, 2021.