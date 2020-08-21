Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Shocking Transformation Into Her ‘Stardust’ Character

Michelle Pfeiffer is getting in the Halloween spirit a bit early this year.

The 62-year-old beauty shared a few throwback photos of her transformation on the 2007 movie “Stardust”.

Pfeiffer played Lamia, a wrinkle covered, receding hairline 5000-year-old witch.

“Becoming Lamia. I mean, come on! Look at the artistry of this!! Thank you to the incredible Barrie Gower, Stuart Bray, Ronnie Spector, Carol Hemming and the rest of this talented team who made me look so terrifying,” she captioned the transformation.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Self Portrait She Painted During Lockdown

“Unbelievable 👏👏👏 (me every morning 🤣),” model Helena Christensen joked.

Naomi Campbell responded with the flame emojis and Diane Keaton added a red heart.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks #MeToo Movement, Recalls ‘Inappropriate’ Moment With ‘A High-Powered Person In The Industry’

The post was a big departure from another recent Instagram post from Pfeiffer where she reminisced about a past shoot with photographer Herb Ritts.