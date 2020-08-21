Former ‘Charmed’ Co-Stars Alyssa Milano And Rose McGowan Continue Nasty Twitter War Over Politics

Alyssa Milano is calling out Rose McGowan over her political comments.

After the final night of the Democratic National Convention, McGowan turned to Twitter to claim that the Democrats have never achieved anything.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf**kers,” McGown said.

Adding, “You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

Milano then posted educational tweets with a “thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.”

Going throughout history, Milano named the 19th Amendment, The New Deal under Franklin Roosevelt, Medicare and Mediaid, the first Black SCOTUS and Nancy Pelosi becoming the first woman elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, among other.

1916 Woodrow Wilson (D) signs law establishing the National Park Service. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1938 – the Federal Minimum Wage is signed into law by President Roosevelt (D). Democrats have fought ever since to increase. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1961 JFK (D) gives his “We choose to go to the moon” speech, setting America on the path to be the first nation to land on the moon. 1939, 1961, 1964, Dem presidents sign food stamp acts, now called SNAP, expanding food access to millions of Americans. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1963 JFK issues Executive Order 11111, federalizing the national guard to integrate schools in Alabama. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1965 LBJ Signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965. STILL opposed by Republicans, it countered institutionalized racism in the voting booth. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1972 – Shirley Chisolm (D) became the first black person to be a major party candidate for the presidency of the United States. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1976-1980 – Jimmy Carter (D) bolsters social security, expands national park service. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1984 – Geraldine Ferraro (D) is the first woman selected as Vice Presidential Nominee of major political party. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1994 President Clinton signs the Assault Weapons Ban. 1997 President Clinton signs the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) into law, insuring millions of children. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

2007 Nancy Pelosi (D) becomes the first woman elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

2014 President Obama successfully manages Ebola outbreak preventing epidemic. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Across the nation, on issues of abortion, women’s rights, access to healthcare, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, and personal freedoms, at every level of government, Democrats lead the way. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Please add on to the thread with anything I missed! Also, if you have any personal stories about how policy set forth by the Democratic Party has helped you, please share. Just use the #DemocratsHelpPeople in your tweet! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Milano concluded. “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

McGowan fired back, accusing Milano of co-opting the #MeToo movement “for fame,” and of “appalling behaviour” while working on “Charmed” that made “that set toxic AF. Now get off my coattails you f**king fraud.”

1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con’t) pic.twitter.com/d9HmnJEYXM — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Milano responded by asking her followers if they thought “we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F**k off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. Fuck off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Milano’s followers caused #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter, as requested.

Milano and McGowan have long been feuding, including arguing over Joe Biden. They previously starred on “Charmed” together.