Former ‘Charmed’ Co-Stars Alyssa Milano And Rose McGowan Continue Nasty Twitter War Over Politics

By Jamie Samhan.

Donato Sardella/WireImage for InStyle Magazine/CPImages
Donato Sardella/WireImage for InStyle Magazine/CPImages

Alyssa Milano is calling out Rose McGowan over her political comments.

After the final night of the Democratic National Convention, McGowan turned to Twitter to claim that the Democrats have never achieved anything.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf**kers,” McGown said.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Shows Side Effects Of COVID-19 Including Hair Loss

Adding, “You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

Milano then posted educational tweets with a “thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.”

Going throughout history, Milano named the 19th Amendment, The New Deal under Franklin Roosevelt, Medicare and Mediaid, the first Black SCOTUS and Nancy Pelosi becoming the first woman elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, among other.

RELATED: ‘Who’s The Boss’ Revival In The Works, Tony Danza And Alyssa Milano Onboard

Milano concluded. “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

McGowan fired back, accusing Milano of co-opting the #MeToo movement “for fame,” and of “appalling behaviour” while working on “Charmed” that made “that set toxic AF. Now get off my coattails you f**king fraud.”

Milano responded by asking her followers if they thought “we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F**k off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

Meanwhile, Milano’s followers caused #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter, as requested.

Milano and McGowan have long been feuding, including arguing over Joe Biden. They previously starred on “Charmed” together.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP