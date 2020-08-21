JoJo Siwa Looks Totally Different After Stunning Makeover From James Charles

JoJo Siwa temporarily ditched her signature glitter and bows in favour of a more glamorous and mature look, thanks to the influence of YouTube star James Charles.

The talented makeup artist worked his magic to make the singer look almost unrecognizable in his latest video.

“This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time,” Siwa said, revealing her nerves ahead of the transformation.

Although the “Dance Moms” alum is a huge fan of Charles, she told viewers that she was apprehensive as she usually does her makeup by herself.

“Getting my makeup done No. 1 is just a no. I like to do it. I don’t let anybody else do it. It’s just a no. My hair? Even more so. You get one try,” she warned.

While fans flocked to compliment Siwa on her new, more grownup look, the teen star insisted that she wouldn’t be making a permanent image change.

“I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It’s very pretty,” she said.

“It’s obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty.”

Siwa also got to give Charles a makeover in her signature style.

During the video, Charles asked Siwa about her future goals and where she would like to see herself in the future.

“My next big goal is I want to perform at the Super Bowl,” she replied.

“That’s a major thing I want to do,” she revealed. “I love performing. Performing is like my No. 1 thing. It makes me the happiest. I love doing it. I want to keep being on tour…and hopefully eventually I’ll be at the Super Bowl.”