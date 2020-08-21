Lance Bass Reveals That He And Husband Michael Turchin Are Struggling To Find A Surrogate

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin have met another heartbreaking stumbling block in their journey toward becoming parents.

Former NSYNC star Bass and his “Alien Abduction” actor husband have lost the surrogate who they had hoped would carry their firstborn child.

Speaking to TooFab, Bass explained that the issue is even more difficult right now as many surrogates don’t want to get pregnant during the pandemic.

“We’re two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups,” shared the musician.

“We haven’t been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them last year. But now, we found a new donor and we love the donor, so we have our embryos ready to go right now,” he continued.

Bass and Turchin previously revealed that they lost a baby boy at eight weeks after nine IVF tries.

“Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we’ve had for over two years,” he added.

“So now — now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate which is hard during Covid because a lot of surrogates really don’t want to get pregnant during a time like this.”

The couple first began trying to become parents in 2017 after tying the knot back in 2014.