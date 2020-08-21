Two Of Larry King’s Children Die Within Weeks Of Each Other

Larry King has tragically lost two of his children within the past few weeks.

His daughter Chaia, 51, died of lung cancer and his son Andy, 65, suddenly died last week a source confirmed to People.

The cause of Andy’s death is not clear.

Andy King, Larry King Jr. Chaia King, Larry King, Shawn King with Chance and Cannon King. — Jemal Countess/WireImage/Getty

King, 86, shared Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins and adopted her son, Andy, from a previous relationship, when they got married.

Akins died in 2017.

The television host is also father to Larry King Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye and Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.

King filed for divorce from Shawn, his 7th wife, last year after 22 years together. The divorce came a few months after he suffered a near-fatal stroke.

“It’s been a rough year,” he told the publication earlier this year.

Despite his ill health, King shows no signs of slowing down and doesn’t want to retire.

“I have less of a fear of dying now,” he explained. “I’m 86 and it is what it is. I just want to keep working until the end. I’d like to die at work — I’ll retire right there!”

ET Canada has reached out to King’s rep for comment.