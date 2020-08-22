Dwight Yoakam And Wife Emily Joyce Welcome Their First Child

Dwight Yoakam is a first-time dad after he and wife Emily Joyce welcomed son Dalton Loren last week.

The country singer, 63, and his wife — who got married in earlier this year — shared some photos on Instagram, saying they were “headed for the hospital,” apparently posted by Yoakam’s social media team.

“Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says… Babies get born even in a… Pandemic lock down…,” reads the post. “With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy.”

The baby’s name was also revealed: Dalton Loren Yoakam, born Sunday, Aug. 16.

Yoakam and Joyce, who’ve been together for a decade, were married in March in a socially distanced ceremony.

“Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce wed in March just before the quarantine in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica,” a rep told People in May. “At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments.”

“In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another,” the rep added.

