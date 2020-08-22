John Travolta Dances With Daughter Ella In Tribute To Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is paying tribute to late wife Kelly Preston with a sweet video featuring the couple’s daughter, Ella.

In a video the “Pulp Fiction” star shared on Instagram, he and his daughter are seen dancing together.

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” the 66-year-old actor wrote in the caption. “One of Kelly’s favourite things, dancing with me.”

Preston passed away last month at age 57 after battling breast cancer.

Ella honoured her mother in an Instagram post.

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your love,” she added. “Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”