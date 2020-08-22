Red Hot Chili Peppers Mourn The Death Of Former Guitarist Jack Sherman

Jack Sherman guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California on June 1, 1998. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Jack Sherman, former guitarist with Red Hot Chili Peppers, has passed away at age 64.

Sherman replaced founding band member Hillel Slovak when he left the band in 1983, and remained until Slovak’s return in 1985.

Sherman also played on the Chili Peppers’ debut album, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the band’s first tour.

RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Return Of Guitarist John Frusciante

According to CNN, Sherman’s cause of death wasn’t revealed.

The band paid tribute on social media, wishing Sherman “smooth sailing into the worlds beyond” on Twitter, and remembering him as “a unique dude.”

When the Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, Sherman was not invited to be a part of the ceremony.

“It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded,” Sherman said in an interview with Billboard at the time.

“I’m not claiming that I’ve brought anything other to the band… but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work, and I think that’s what you do in a job, looking back. And that’s been dishonoured,” he added. “I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”

RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Surprise High School Halloween Concert

According to Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis’ memoir, Scar Tissue, Sherman’s lack of a “punk-rock pedigree” put him at odds with the rest of the band. “I knew that our relationship with Jack wasn’t meant to be.”

However, Kiedis also wrote, “God bless Jack, he did keep the band afloat for a year, and if he hadn’t, the years to follow probably wouldn’t have.”