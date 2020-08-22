Howie Mandel Gifts Simon Cowell A Tricycle After ‘AGT’ Judge Broke His Back In Bicycle Accident

Howie Mandel sure knows how to lighten the mood.

On Friday, the Canadian comedian sent a prank gift to fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell, who’s recovering from surgery after breaking his back when he fell while testing out a new electric bicycle.

Cowell shared a photo of the gift that Mandel had delivered to his home: a three-wheeled tricycle.

Mandel responded, writing, “Safe biking my friend.”

Safe biking my friend https://t.co/RGMh1afznE — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) August 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Mandel entertained "AGT" host Terry Crews and judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum when he hijacked a Universal Studios tram and took them on his own unique tour of the studio backlot